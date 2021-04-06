HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,228 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 303,028 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.8% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $65,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.70.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $230.46. 30,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.92. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

