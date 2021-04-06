HM Payson & Co. Sells 331 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $228,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $685,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 167,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 38,784 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.08. 79,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,959,457. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $50.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.10.

