Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.19.

Shares of HOLX opened at $74.36 on Monday. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

