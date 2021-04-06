Horizonte Minerals (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Cormark

Cormark started coverage on shares of Horizonte Minerals (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

HZMMF stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Horizonte Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It holds 100% interests in the Araguaia nickel project; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

