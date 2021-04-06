Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $257.81 Million

Equities analysts expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to post $257.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $254.40 million and the highest is $260.69 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $243.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%.

TWNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 875.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

