Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,107 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DESP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,233,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 935,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after buying an additional 761,076 shares during the period. Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,919,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,845,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,104,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,955,000 after buying an additional 225,130 shares during the period. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DESP. KeyCorp raised Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

NYSE DESP opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $980.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP).

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.