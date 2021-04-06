Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,038,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,950,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,891,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,979,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

PRG opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.51. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.01.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRG shares. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

