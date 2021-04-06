Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 74,681 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 359,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECHO. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.85.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,137.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECHO opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $880.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.46.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $754.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.44 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

