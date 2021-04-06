Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $5.87 Million in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 105,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FAI Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.84.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $72.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $73.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day moving average of $55.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

