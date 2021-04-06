HyperAlloy (ALLOY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,077.00

HyperAlloy (CURRENCY:ALLOY) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. One HyperAlloy coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperAlloy has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and $7,077.00 worth of HyperAlloy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperAlloy has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperAlloy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00073814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.94 or 0.00286422 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00104156 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $435.00 or 0.00746358 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00029878 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011829 BTC.

HyperAlloy Coin Profile

HyperAlloy’s total supply is 3,453,286 coins. HyperAlloy’s official Twitter account is @HyperJumpBSC

HyperAlloy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperAlloy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperAlloy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperAlloy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperAlloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperAlloy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.