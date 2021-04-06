IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives $21.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBEX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

IBEX stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. IBEX has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $24.68. The company has a market cap of $430.10 million and a PE ratio of 27.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBEX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IBEX by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 248,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,231,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,317,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. 23.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

