Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $75.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ichor traded as high as $62.39 and last traded at $60.11, with a volume of 1524 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.73.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Ichor alerts:

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $1,036,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,202,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $2,256,840 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ichor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ichor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 2.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

About Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.