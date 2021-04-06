Incent One Day Trading Volume Tops $166,957.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Incent has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and $166,957.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0818 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Incent has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00073555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.75 or 0.00292854 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00103321 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.88 or 0.00751993 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00029381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012143 BTC.

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

