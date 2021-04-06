Inex Project (INEX) Achieves Market Cap of $231,942.13

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Inex Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Inex Project has a total market cap of $231,942.13 and $704.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Inex Project has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Inex Project alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00074432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.00281284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.80 or 0.00112893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $441.14 or 0.00756816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00030912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00017148 BTC.

Inex Project Coin Profile

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 coins. Inex Project’s official Twitter account is @inexproject . Inex Project’s official website is www.inexprojectofficial.com

Inex Project Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inex Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Inex Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Inex Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Inex Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Inex Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.