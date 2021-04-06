Ink Trading 50.7% Higher This Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 95.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. Ink has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $81,634.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded up 50.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00074345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.52 or 0.00287359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00105674 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.97 or 0.00758134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00029914 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012186 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

