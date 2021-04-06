Insider Selling: Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Director Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $453,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,743.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cantel Medical stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.14. The stock had a trading volume of 431,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,005. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.69. Cantel Medical Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Cantel Medical alerts:

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.29. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMD shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMD. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Cantel Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 77,934 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.