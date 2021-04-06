Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Sells 24,536 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 24,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,064,126.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,035,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,907,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ZNTL stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $43.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,348. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.23. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $61.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ZNTL shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,382,000 after purchasing an additional 47,459 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 24,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit