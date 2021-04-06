Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Analysts expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to announce earnings per share of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.51. Insperity posted earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%.

NSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

NYSE:NSP traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.79. 2,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,284. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $95.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $187,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,653 shares in the company, valued at $10,167,747.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $262,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,593.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,919 shares of company stock worth $1,306,485 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 14.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

