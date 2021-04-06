Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to post sales of $36.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.00 million and the highest is $38.81 million. Inspire Medical Systems posted sales of $21.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year sales of $186.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.50 million to $187.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $262.51 million, with estimates ranging from $246.06 million to $291.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

INSP stock opened at $204.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $252.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $48,958,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3,769.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,722 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,042,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

