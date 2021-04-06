Insured Finance (INFI) Price Hits $0.59 on Exchanges

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001007 BTC on popular exchanges. Insured Finance has a market cap of $12.46 million and $825,535.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00074152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00288681 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00103641 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $435.34 or 0.00744870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030509 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011540 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,163,533 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

