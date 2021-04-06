Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 2.0% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Intel stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $66.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,582,211. The firm has a market cap of $269.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.90. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

