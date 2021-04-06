International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.62. International Paper reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

IP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

IP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.89. The company had a trading volume of 55,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth $531,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 28.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 59,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

