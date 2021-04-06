Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (LON:IPE) Declares GBX 1.25 Dividend

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (LON:IPE) declared a dividend on Friday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of IPE opened at GBX 73.95 ($0.97) on Tuesday. Invesco Enhanced Income has a 12 month low of GBX 58 ($0.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 75.20 ($0.98). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 72.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 69.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53. The company has a market cap of £129.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15.

About Invesco Enhanced Income

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is also co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

