Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Receives $2.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock.

Shares of IVR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.08. 62,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,529,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,310,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 59,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,272,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,045 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,964,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 171,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 58,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

