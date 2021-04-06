Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Receives $2.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock.

Shares of IVR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.08. 62,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,529,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,310,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 59,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,272,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,045 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,964,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 171,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 58,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit