Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,149 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.1% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.45. The stock had a trading volume of 61,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,729. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.13 and its 200 day moving average is $134.80. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $215.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.