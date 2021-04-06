Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Purchases New Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,612. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $15.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit