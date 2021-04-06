Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Purchases New Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,612. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $15.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

