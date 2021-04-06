Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 756,027 Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 756,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,294,000. Qurate Retail accounts for about 6.2% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 33.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 458,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 115,099 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 442.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 278,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 227,283 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 158.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 758,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 465,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 445.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 186,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 152,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Shares of QRTEA stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 45,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $13.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

