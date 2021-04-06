Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 49,359 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,585,000. McKesson makes up approximately 6.4% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.31.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.55. 4,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.13. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $125.65 and a twelve month high of $198.43.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.