Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,000. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 2.7% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,593,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $651,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,103,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

MU traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.83. 484,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,003,611. The company has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

