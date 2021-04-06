Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 7,596 Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $87,548,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,698,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,240,000 after acquiring an additional 618,928 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,360,000 after acquiring an additional 610,946 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 34.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,733,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,191,000 after acquiring an additional 441,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP remained flat at $$52.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. 14,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,123. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average is $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $56.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.36.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

