Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 18,978 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,080% compared to the average daily volume of 1,608 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $113.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 73.70% and a negative net margin of 76.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.