INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INVO Bioscience is a medical device company, headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It engages in the development and manufacture of its lead product, INVOcell, a novel medical device used in infertility treatment that enables egg fertilization and early embryo development in the woman’s vaginal cavity. The company was founded by Claude Ranoux, MD, a noted expert in the field of reproductive health, infertility and embryology. INVO Bioscience focuses on selling its product to IVF centers and physicians through distributors, as well as directly to physicians in Europe, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of INVO Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of INVO Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of INVO Bioscience stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. INVO Bioscience has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of -1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.38). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that INVO Bioscience will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in INVO Bioscience stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.21% of INVO Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. The company offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development; and INVOcell Retention device, a single-use modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids to aid in retention of the INVOcell device in the vaginal cavity during the incubation period.

