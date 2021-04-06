Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Gap Down to $46.84

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.84, but opened at $45.64. Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $47.39, with a volume of 838 shares trading hands.

IONS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.91.

The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $338,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,034 shares of company stock valued at $4,307,219 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit