Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Gap Down to $46.84

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.84, but opened at $45.64. Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $47.39, with a volume of 838 shares trading hands.

IONS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.91.

The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $338,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,034 shares of company stock valued at $4,307,219 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

