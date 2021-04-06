iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

iRobot stock opened at $123.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.99. iRobot has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $197.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.07 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. iRobot’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $1,312,240.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,748,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,430,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,116 shares of company stock worth $7,075,921 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in iRobot by 5,146.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iRobot by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

