iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICF. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.68.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

