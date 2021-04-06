Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 3,053 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 181.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Shares of RNR opened at $166.00 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $137.90 and a 12 month high of $201.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.74 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.77%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

