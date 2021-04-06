Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,801 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.28% of First Trust Chindia ETF worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNI opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.00. First Trust Chindia ETF has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $75.30.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

