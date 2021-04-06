Jane Street Group LLC Has $835,000 Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,304 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 903.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the third quarter worth about $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the third quarter worth about $245,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

NYSE:UNVR opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 124.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,312.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.