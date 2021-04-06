Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 25,292 Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42,286 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

