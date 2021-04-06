Jane Street Group LLC Sells 39,733 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,733 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JHX opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. James Hardie Industries plc has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.36 and a beta of 1.24.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $738.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

