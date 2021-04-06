Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 863.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild stock opened at $215.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.36. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $224.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

