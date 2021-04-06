Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 300.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $2,708,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $600,852.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SITE opened at $176.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.79. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.92 and a 52-week high of $181.98.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

