Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 117,613 Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 117,613 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Safeguard Scientifics were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 359,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SFE opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $145.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

