Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 281 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Textron by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 108,800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Textron by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $6,065,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.88. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Textron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

