Jez K. Maiden Sells 410 Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Jez K. Maiden sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,382 ($83.38), for a total transaction of £26,166.20 ($34,186.31).

Shares of CRDA stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 6,412 ($83.77). The company had a trading volume of 204,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46. Croda International Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4,212 ($55.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,884 ($89.94). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,319.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,322.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 51.50 ($0.67) per share. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

CRDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,268.18 ($68.83).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

