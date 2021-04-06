JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Up 5.6%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s share price rose 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.75 and last traded at $42.52. Approximately 13,176 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,844,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

JKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CICC Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.22.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.