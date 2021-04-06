JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.87

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.87 and traded as high as $6.54. JMP Group shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 76,411 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JMP. TheStreet upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The stock has a market cap of $126.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $53.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Analysts anticipate that JMP Group LLC will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 55,930 shares of company stock valued at $338,231. 58.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.47% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

