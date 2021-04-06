John B. Chang Sells 558 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $39,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,663. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 162.53, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.755 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 397.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,486,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,353,000 after buying an additional 118,770 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,330,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,663,000 after buying an additional 490,054 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,262,000 after buying an additional 631,541 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 503,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,116,000 after buying an additional 125,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

