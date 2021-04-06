Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JNCE opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.50. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $68,837.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,784.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $340,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,614. Insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNCE shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

