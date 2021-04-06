KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Sells $274,400.00 in Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $274,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $335,500.00.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $683.05 million, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 2.13.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KALV. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $21,036,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 198,646 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $939,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $891,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

